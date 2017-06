The West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a former Pressley Ridge employee on sex charges.

Ronnie Fazzini, 26, of Clarksburg, is accused of writing suggestive letters to a 16-year-old girl at Pressley Ridge.

Staff members told police they found several letters in the girl's room.

The girl told police that Fazzini wanted to have sex with her.

Fazzini is charged with three counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child.