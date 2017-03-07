2 Upshur County Men Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

Two Upshur County men face charges after attempting to kidnap a third man.

Upshur County deputies said Kody Linger and Bernie Cook attacked Eric Fultz, duct taped his hands, mouth and legs, put him in the trunk of his own car, and drove off with him inside.

Deputies said Fultz was able to free himself when Linger and Cook stopped at a convenience store.

The store clerk called police after Linger and Cook tried to force the victim back outside.

Both Cook and Linger are in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.