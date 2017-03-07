Women's Business Center Offers Support to Local Entrepreneurs

To create economic development throughout the state, WVU is teaming up with the Small Business Administration to open the Women's Business Center.

WBOY takes a closer look at how the center works with students as well as local entrepreneurs.

"This is a big step for our state really to have an organization dedicated so primarily to the advancement of women in business," said Dancing Elephant Productions producer. "The economy needs us."

A year ago WVU student Nicki Davis formed theatre company, Dancing Elephant Productions.

After its first show, High Spirits, Davis found the Women's Business Center.

"So they are going to provide me with resources that are going to help me develop my marketing materials and really fine tune the business model so it works effectively in this area," said Davis.

The center opened last month after moving from Beckley to Morgantown, and is the result of a collaboration between WVU and the Small Business Administration.

"From counseling one on one to trainings and educational meetings for the general public to come and learn how to develop their own personal businesses," said Women's Business Center Executive Director Andrea McCardle.

While the center is aimed at promoting women in business, services are available to men and women.

McCardle said it all starts with an idea.

"Are we on the right track?," said McCardle. "Do we have the right type of product? Once we identify the right type of product we also have women coming to us for help with prototyping. If they know an actual physical product they would like to create we can get the resources to actually make that. we also have folks with legal questions."

With the women's business center's support, Davis says she hopes to gain new investors and exposure in the area for Dancing Elephant.

"These ladies know what the next step is and not only that..they can help get you there," said Davis