Stonewall Resort to Host West Virginia Comedy Festival

A local resort is bringing the laughs as it gets ready to welcome its busy season at the end of March.



Stonewall Resort in Lewis County will host its first West Virginia Comedy Festival on March 31.



The two-day event will feature area standup comedians, improv acts, and is headlined by Marcus Oglesby & BT and Karen Knotts.



Resort staff say the new event is the perfect way to kick off the resort's busiest season as the weather begins to warm up.



"It livens the spirits of everybody," said Chris Audia, Stonewall Resort. "Comedy's great, right, who doesn't love comedy? So it's a great time to come out and feel festive. We've had the winter for three months now, right? So now shake off the winter blues, come out and laugh a little bit."



You can find more information and make reservations online, visit their website.