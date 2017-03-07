Business Teams Up With Local Elementary School For Relay for Life

For the second time in two years, staff from the Robin's Nest Travel Center in Jane Lew came to Jane Lew Elementary School to get the kids involved in a good cause; supporting the efforts of the Relay for Life with its "Coins for a Cure" event, where kids bring in their odd change to make a donation. The event started last year and raised about $5,000.

"Last year I think they surprised themselves a little bit with the amount of money. We were definitely surprised, so I think they do get excited, they love to see Bobbin, they love to bring in change and have a competition amongst themselves, so they have a lot of fun with it," said the travel center's Jamie Donaldson.

It's a cause that Principal Denise Sprouse said has affected many people in the school community directly. She says many family members of students, and even a recent student have all been victims of the disease.

"It's just such a prevalent disease in our neighborhood that we just want to do all that we can to assist in finding a cure, raising money to help families that are dealing with that very courageous battle," Sprouse said.

The grade that raises the most money gets a pizza party, and the single class that makes the most will get a special prize of their own. Donaldson said giving kids a hand in helping raise money for the cause can inspire them to keep the event alive in the future.

"Well, if we don't get the youth involved in Relay for Life, then in ten years, there won't be a Relay for Life, so it's really good to get the kids involved and let them realize that they can make a difference," said Donaldson.