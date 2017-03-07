The City of Elkins Spends the Day at Polls

It is Election Day in Elkins, and voters are flocking to locations in each of the five wards.

Polling places opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and are closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. With social media, voters have been able to weigh in on city politics and candidates, and voting laws have been heavily reviewed.

“Our official write-in candidate does not reside within the city limits,” says City Clerk, Jessica Sutton. “The only recourse is through the courts; if anyone wants to challenge his candidacy or should he be elected to mayor then that would have to be challenged in court.”

With one write-in candidate not officially residing in Elkins, another missing the write-in deadline, and others not properly endorsing campaign signs, this year’s election season has been slightly frenzied.