IHOP Gives Back to Children's Hospitals on Pancake Day

By Kathryn Ghion, General Assignment Reporter
Tuesday was National Pancake Day and IHOP restaurants nationwide celebrated by giving back.

Guests were given a free short-stack of buttermilk pancakes and were asked to leave a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Before the day even started the Venture Drive IHOP in Morgantown, who has been participating in this fundraiser since 2006, had already raised $2,600 that will go to WVU Medicine Children’s and hoped to raise a few thousand more before the day was over.  

“Every year it gets bigger and every year people get more involved,” said General Manager Joe Yurko. “You can’t find a better charity than children’s hospital.”

This was the 12th year for IHOP’s Pancake Day. 

