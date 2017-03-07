IHOP Gives Back to Children's Hospitals on Pancake Day

Tuesday was National Pancake Day and IHOP restaurants nationwide celebrated by giving back.
Guests were given a free short-stack of buttermilk pancakes and were asked to leave a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Before the day even started the Venture Drive IHOP in Morgantown, who has been participating in this fundraiser since 2006, had already raised $2,600 that will go to WVU Medicine Children’s and hoped to raise a few thousand more before the day was over.
“Every year it gets bigger and every year people get more involved,” said General Manager Joe Yurko. “You can’t find a better charity than children’s hospital.”
This was the 12th year for IHOP’s Pancake Day.
