IHOP Gives Back to Children's Hospitals on Pancake Day

Tuesday was National Pancake Day and IHOP restaurants nationwide celebrated by giving back.

Guests were given a free short-stack of buttermilk pancakes and were asked to leave a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Before the day even started the Venture Drive IHOP in Morgantown, who has been participating in this fundraiser since 2006, had already raised $2,600 that will go to WVU Medicine Children’s and hoped to raise a few thousand more before the day was over.

“Every year it gets bigger and every year people get more involved,” said General Manager Joe Yurko. “You can’t find a better charity than children’s hospital.”

This was the 12th year for IHOP’s Pancake Day.