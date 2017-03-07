Morgantown Chooses Ballot Order for City Council Elections

The City of Morgantown held its ballot drawing for the upcoming city council elections on Tuesday.

This determined which of the two candidates in each of the seven wards will appear on the ballot first.

The ballot order is as follows:

First Ward: Rachel L. Fetty Ron Bane Second Ward: Al Bonner Bill Kawecki Third Ward: Wesley “Wes” Nugent Ryan Wallace Fourth Ward: Eldon E. Callen Jenny Selin Fifth Ward: Ron Dulaney Jr. Kyle McAvoy Sixth Ward: Jay Redmond Mark Brazaitis Seventh Ward: Barry Lee Wendell Bill Graham

Early voting will begin on April 12 and run each day except Sunday through April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall and the North Side Fire Station. City Clerk Linda Tucker reminds everyone that the last day to register to vote is April 4.

For all the information about city council elections, visit morgantownwv.gov.