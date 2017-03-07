Morgantown Chooses Ballot Order for City Council Elections - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown Chooses Ballot Order for City Council Elections

By Kathryn Ghion, General Assignment Reporter
The City of Morgantown held its ballot drawing for the upcoming city council elections on Tuesday.

This determined which of the two candidates in each of the seven wards will appear on the ballot first.

The ballot order is as follows:

First Ward:

Rachel L. Fetty

Ron Bane

Second Ward:

Al Bonner

Bill Kawecki

Third Ward:

Wesley “Wes” Nugent

Ryan Wallace

Fourth Ward:

Eldon E. Callen

Jenny Selin

Fifth Ward:

Ron Dulaney Jr.

Kyle McAvoy

Sixth Ward:

Jay Redmond

Mark Brazaitis

Seventh Ward:

Barry Lee Wendell

Bill Graham

Early voting will begin on April 12 and run each day except Sunday through April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall and the North Side Fire Station. City Clerk Linda Tucker reminds everyone that the last day to register to vote is April 4.

For all the information about city council elections, visit morgantownwv.gov.

