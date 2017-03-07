WV's Largest Single Video Game Tournament Coming to Morgantown

Hundreds of video gamers will gather in Morgantown later this month for West Virginia’s largest single video game tournament.

“This is gonna be crazy,” said tournament organizer Alec Neu.

That’s how Neu and members of WVU Smash describe the upcoming Mountain of Dreams 2 video game tournament on March 18.

“We’re a student organization that was founded about two years ago to create a space that allowed for any student at West Virginia University to come in and either casually or competitively play the game Super Smash Brothers,” said Neu, who is also the president of WVU Smash.

So what is Super Smash Brothers?

“Super Smash Brothers is a game that a lot of people played when they were a kid,” said Brandon Walker, Vice President of WVU Smash. “It’s a fighting game between cartoon characters from Nintendo. You put two players they play against one another and whoever wins that game moves on. They progress through the tournament.”

Mountain of Dreams 2 is an all-day tournament with singles and doubles competition that will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. in WVU’s Mountainlair Blue and Gold Ballrooms after they undergo a bit of a transformation.

“I’ve hired a professional pianist and he’s going to be playing classical music,” Neu explained. “We’re having the WVU Dining Services bring in cookies, and buffalo chicken dip. On top of that we are building an 11 foot mountain.”

Players from all over the country are attending, some of them among the top 100 best in the world. WVU Smash is looking forward to showcasing their talent and the state.

“Its good exposure for West Virginia for these people to be coming out,” Walker added. “For a lot of them it’s the first time they’ve ever been to West Virginia. It just gives us good exposure and just helps our scene grow more to have them coming out here.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top eight placers in the tournament.

Registration for Mountain of Dreams 2 is open until March 14 at smash.gg/mod2.