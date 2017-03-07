UPDATE: Elderly Man Killed in Lewis County House Fire

UPDATE (3/9/17 at 1:30 p.m.):

A 65-year-old man was killed in a fire in Lewis County Tuesday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

UPDATE (3/7/17 at 7:45 a.m.):

One person has been confirmed dead in the fire, according to the Weston Fire Department. That person's name is not being released at this time.

The State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the fire.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Lewis County Tuesday morning.

911 officials said firefighters were dispatched to South Main Avenue in Lewis County just after 5:45 a.m.

South Main Avenue was closed while fire crews worked to put out the fire, said 911 officials.

