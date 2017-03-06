DEP Hears Public Comment on Mountain Valley Pipeline Project

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection hosted a public hearing Monday night at Webster County High School about the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline Project.

The project is comprised of approximately 195 miles of natural gas pipeline along with compressor stations, meter stations, access roads, and interconnects through multiple counties. DEP took public comments regarding water quality certification and different permits needed.

“Its important for the county that the project go through, could be beneficial to the county financially to some degree, and to have that infrastructure in place, at the same time our environments our water are very important to us. We want to make sure through the construction phase in particular that everything is protected,” said Geary Weir, Executive Director of the Webster County Development Authority.

Weir said some jobs would be created with a pipeline installation. Money would be spent in county during construction and afterward the county would be able to collect tax money.

“I just hope that this will be able people that don’t have, you know, West Virginians don’t have a lot of work right now we know that. This will boost the economy. The workers staying here during the time that they are working, they will spend money,” said David Butterworth, member of Pipeliners Local Union 798.

If anyone was unable to attend public comments can made via email at DEP.comments@WV.gov. Another DEP community meeting will be held at Robert C. Byrd High School in Harrison County on March 9 at 6 p.m.