Local Firefighters Advance Skills By Continuing Education

Continuing education is important for people in all fields, including emergency responders.

Everyone at the RESA7 Public Service Training in Worthington is a certified firefighter, but they're still learning.

"They're just building on that training to go out and do their jobs a little more proficiently," Patrick Sanjulian, public service training instructor, said.

The Fire II class goes over reporting and documentation, fire investigation and more.

Sanjulian said the class helps students and the public.

"Obviously the higher trained the individual is the better off they'll be to serve the public to get home safely to their family," he said. "The fact that we have twenty plus students in this class is a great testament to these firefighters and their commitment."

The month long course is open to firefighters from local stations. And many of them were very young.

"We have a couple junior firefighters," Sanjulian said. "I've recognized some faces of high school students so it's a common thing now the younger people getting into fire service."

The class is one of many continuing education courses open to firemen and women.