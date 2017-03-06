Marion BOE Plans 2017-2018 School Calendar

Most school systems are in the middle of their calendar years.

But the Marion County Board of Education is already planning for the 2017-18 school year.

Residents have the opportunity to share their opinions on how the school calendar should look through an online poll.

Randall Farley, administrative assistant for curriculum and instruction, said getting public input is important.

"Well it's always important to know what your constituents think one way or another no matter what we're doing. So pretty much anything we do we try to get some sort of input for it," Farley said.

The board will make its final decision regarding next year's school calendar during its first meeting in April.