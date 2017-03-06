Bridgeport Offers Incentives to Small Businesses

With more national chain stories closing around the country as well as a few here in the area, cities work with local small businesses to help them thrive.

"People, the people are already coming", said Bridgeport small business owner Jennifer Blair. "So people are already down here, they are going to see a new show, they are going to want to come in."

Friends-turned-business-partners Jennifer Blair and Andrea Kerr take a walk around their new home on Main Street in Bridgeport on behalf of Lizards and Lollipops, a children's consignment store.

"Not everyone has time to shop online," said Blair. "We still need that personal connection with being able to go into a store. It's even better when it's locally owned. It's a family that you know right down the road."

Right now in Bridgeport, more than half of the businesses in the Main Street area are owned by women. In Clarksburg, it's one-third.

"It's great to see women thinking outside of the box and bringing different types of businesses to Bridgeport," said Bridgeport city clerk Andrea Kerr. "You know so them stepping up and taking a risk. Most times owning their own businesses is taking a risk is really fantastic."

To spur economic development in the downtown Bridgeport corridor, the city works to promote incentives that it offers.

"We definitely encourage them to make these improvements to their building," said Kerr. "We offer facade improvements, so anyone who wants to make these changes, because if it's visible from the street, we can definitely help them. We want to invest in them because they are investing in our city."

The city provides economic grants, sustainability incentives, and money for facade improvements, for existing and new businesses.

"Once they complete the project, they turn in all their receipts to us," said Kerr. "We have a committee that goes over to verify, to make sure everything is applicable, and these individuals could receive 25 percent of their investment up to 25,000."

And with Lizards and Lollipops opening in a few weeks, Jennifer plans to stop by city hall for a grant application.

"Confidence to know your city is backing you. so you don't feel like you are just jumping in blindly or by yourself," said Blair.