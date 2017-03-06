Fairmont City Council Proposes Budget for Dilapidated Buildings

The Fairmont City Council proposes an allocation of $400,000 to its budget for building demolitions.

As part of the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget, it would include tearing down some of the roughly 45 structures on the city's dilapidated buildings list.

This money would also include procedures like asbestos inspections and clean-up.

Fairmont City Manager Robin Gomez said the buildings on this list are a public safety issue.

"We're looking to demolish structures that have already been identified," said Gomez. "They are in dire need, as I mentioned structures that may have caught on fire and we need to take them down and if the property owners are unwilling or do not have the means to do that then we will proceed with our process which may include obtaining a legal right of entry."



City council will hold a public hearing on this budget change on March 14 at 7 p.m. in the public safety building.

For the full budget proposal, head to their website.