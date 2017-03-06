Marion County CVB Receives ADDY Award for Advertising Campaign

The Marion County Convention and Visitor's Bureau is being recognized for an advertising campaign that supported local businesses.



Digital Relativity, an ad agency out of Fayetteville, helped the CVB to create the 'Home for the Holidays' campaign.

It modeled an advent calendar and featured sales and specials at a local business during every day in December.

The CVB Executive Director Leisha Elliott accepted a gold award during the 2016 West Virginia ADDY Awards in February.



"I think it just generated a lot of excitement and it got people into businesses that maybe they wouldn't have gone into either on that particular day or at all and hopefully that will build on that then for next year's campaign," Elliott.



The ADDY Awards were held at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Cross Lanes.