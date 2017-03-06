Save Our State Speaker Gayle Manchin Visits Clarksburg

Gayle Manchin, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Office of Education and the Arts, met with community leaders in Clarksburg Monday to discuss ways to create money and save jobs in West Virginia.
The former first lady is part of an initiative led by Governor Jim Justice entitled Save Our State.
Manchin said she's excited about growing industries in North Central West Virginia.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.