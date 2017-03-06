Prevention Resource Officer Brings Positive Relationship to Students

Deputy Chad Modesitt is the Prevention Resource Officer for Doddridge County Middle School. He said he is at the school for many reasons, and some are not what you may expect.

"I'm here number one for school safety, to keep our children safe, number two to build relationships with kids and number three, to help foster a positive view of law enforcement, " said Deputy Modesitt.

Deputy Modesitt handles everything from bullying to disputes and even internet safety. He said the hardest part of his job is fighting a negative perception of law enforcement.

"We live in rural county where home lives aren't always the great. est so a lot of times they get a negative view of us from their parents or a relative, also things they see in the media. Kids just get an idea that we are the bad guy," explained Modesitt.

But, that idea is changing. Most students said Deputy Modesitt is more like a hero now to them.

"We always feel safe and we know that we have someone to talk to and I get along with him easy," said eighth-grade student Laurel McCombs.

Doddrige County is one of the only counties in West Virginia to use Prevention Resource Officers in their elementary and middle school.

