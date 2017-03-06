2 Webster County Men Arrested on Meth Charges

Two men were arrested in Webster County Monday after police found a large quantity of methamphetamine in the home they were living in.

Carl Chapman and Robert Malcomb, both of Cowen, are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, along with conspiracy and gun charges, according to West Virginia State Police.

While performing a home check on Chapman, police found 63 grams of methamphetamine and approximately $950. They also found multiple smoking devices.

In Malcomb's room, police found more methamphetamine.

Both men admitted to police that they had sold the drug in the past. Malcomb told police he did so "when times get hard," and Chapman told police he doubled his investment each time he sold a quantity of the drug.

Police also found a gun in the residence. Chapman was charged with negligent homicide in the past, and Malcomb has a domestic battery charge on his record, which means both men are prohibited from possessing the firearm.

