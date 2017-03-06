Pierpont Culinary Team Competes In Northeast Regional Competition

Preparing to compete in an American Culinary Federation competition takes time.

For Pierpont's team captain, that preparation started last school year.



"The success of the team relies on each other so as a captain, you have to make sure that every single component of everyone's dishes, even your mental status and your attitude for every one of us is in check," said Jerica Yingling.

Her team recently competed in the ACF's northeast regional competition. The two-day event featured an 80-minute knife skills event and a four course presentation.



"If you ever watch food shows such as Chopped or Iron Chef, it really is an intense pressure like that where you're running around," Yingling said.

Team members Stephanie Hawkins, Luke Lavenski, Kayleb Band and Shelby Helmick prepared a classical fish dish, marinated vegetable salad, pan roasted chicken and caramel cider pear dessert.



"I wasn't as nervous as I thought I would be because everything kind of falls out of focus except for that moment, what you're doing," Yingling said.

Instructors Allison McCue and Maria Provencher said taking a step back and allowing the students to take the wheel was tough.



"We can watch what's going on but we're not allowed to talk to them and they're not allowed to talk to us so we're usually very nervous watching," McCue said.



Their hard work paid off, though, and the team earned silver medals, scoring 83 out 100 possible points. Many of the team members had never competed before.



"This was their first real competition and to be competing at a regional level was tremendous and for how well they did. Their skills were phenomenal. They were actually commended for how well they did and coming in on time as well," Provencher said.

While they didn't achieve the gold medal, team members said they have their eye on that prize for next year.