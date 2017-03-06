West Virginia Botanic Garden Offers Spring Activities for the Family

The West Virginia Botanic Garden is the state's first and only garden of its kind. This 82 acre site filled with trails, wetlands and gardens has been a developing resource for the community for years.

"We have a number of activities coming up this spring. We have a number of new activities, as well as some of the activities in the past that have been popular," said Botanic Garden Education Director Erin Smaldone.

This includes a wetland amphibian walk, spring bird walk, Friday family walks the second Friday of every month, and also activities for those with a green thumb.

"We also have a number of demonstrations, and presentations, and workshops, related to gardening which we think is appropriate for the Botanic Garden, and so we're excited to have several new programs related to gardening," said Smaldone.

A newer addition to the Botanic Garden in the past year that adds to these activities is the Welcome Center.

"So this is a place where people can come to gain information about the garden. Learn about what's happening here. Some of our programs and what they can do when they are here visiting," said Smaldone.

The welcome center also houses staff offices, restrooms, and an education center where programs and summer camp activities are held.

"It's also been really great to have this space to do events and activities. So, for instance, we have our yoga classes here on the deck. It's just a really beautiful place to be doing yoga and looking out onto nature," said Smaldone.

There are also even bigger plans for the future of the Botanic Garden, including a redesign of the reservoir basin and Core Garden along with expanded parking. They are currently raising funds to make these plans a reality.

"But we're kind of a hidden jewel here in Morgantown. We're open everyday from dawn to dusk, often the gate that allows you to drive down to the lower parking lot is open. So, come on down, go for a walk, enjoy being out in nature," said Smaldone.

To find a list of dates and times of all of the activities happening at the West Virginia Botanic Garden, visit their website.