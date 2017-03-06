Mountain State Forest Festival Announces Theme

Chad Shoemaker was announced as director general of the 81st Mountain State Forest Festival by Mountain State Forest Festival Board of Directors.

Since the announcement, Shoemaker has been busy working and deciding on this year’s theme. “Fall into Autumn Traditions” will remind festival goers of yearly traditions which make fall enjoyable.

“I kind of feel like we all have those certain traditions that we like to do during the fall, taking long weekend drives when it’s real pretty to see the mountain foliage, Mountaineer football games, high school football games, and also just traditional fall foods,” says Shoemaker.

The theme has already inspired the addition of new activities. Fire in the Street Chili Cook-Off has been added to the opening weekend schedule and other activities are in the early planning stages.

One thing is for sure, the 81st Mountain State Forest Festival will pay homage to the entire splendor a West Virginia fall has to offer.