Elkins Sewing Center Offers New Class

At the start of the new year, Elkins Sewing Center added an innovative class.

Second Saturday Sewing Studio is a monthly class the center added to welcome people who don’t have machines, prefer to craft around others, or need to cut out quilt pieces.

Sue Pifer, the owner of Elkins Sewing Center, is happy to have so many people interested.

“We have sewing machines available for people who sew or quilt or do other fabric related projects,” says Pifer. “We have the space available; we have our staff available to answer questions.”

The classroom and machines are open for use starting at 10 a.m. and staff is available to help out. To reserve your sewing machine, call the Elkins Sewing Center at (304) 636-9480.