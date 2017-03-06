Preston County Men Arrested on Drug Charges

Two Preston County men were arrested Saturday after deputies said they found a variety of prescription narcotics and marijuana.

Jerry Blosser, 38, and Brandon Massie, 25, both of Bretz, were arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to the Preston County Sheriff's Office.

The drugs were packaged for sale, according to deputies.

Members of the West Virginia State Police assisted deputies in searching the Masontown home.

Blosser and Massie have bond set at $225,000 each.