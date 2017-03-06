UPDATE: Earl L. Core Road Re-Opens After Coal Truck Accident - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

UPDATE: Earl L. Core Road Re-Opens After Coal Truck Accident

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (3/6/17 12:07):

According to the Monongalia County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page, Earl L. Core Road is now re-opened. 

A Morgantown road is currently shut down due to a coal truck accident. 

Earl L. Core Road near Tyrone Road will be closed for an extended period of time according to the Monongalia County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page.

Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes and to avoid the area. 

Emergency crews are on the scene. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.