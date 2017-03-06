UPDATE: Earl L. Core Road Re-Opens After Coal Truck Accident

UPDATE (3/6/17 12:07):

According to the Monongalia County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page, Earl L. Core Road is now re-opened.

A Morgantown road is currently shut down due to a coal truck accident.

Earl L. Core Road near Tyrone Road will be closed for an extended period of time according to the Monongalia County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page.



Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes and to avoid the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene.