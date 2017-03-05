UPDATE: Morgantown Police Arrest 3 Men After Armed Robbery Investigation

Update:

Morgantown police arrested three men after a traffic stop by Granville police around midnight Monday morning.

Police arrested Gordon Wade Swiger, 19 of Shinnston; Nickolas Lee Velez, 18 of Lumberport; and John Russel Skidmore, 23 of Clarksburg. All three men have been charged with first-degree Robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Authorities were able to recover items stolen during the robbery, according to a press release from Morgantown police.

Original Story:

Morgantown Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery from Sunday evening.



Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Willey Street around 9:30 p.m., where a victim said three white men wearing masks robbed him. The victim told police the three men kicked his apartment door open and held him at gunpoint while they robbed his apartment.



Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses.



If you have any information about this incident, call Morgantown Police at 304-284-7454.