Road Closures Planned For Areas of Monongalia and Preston Counties

The Division of Highways is advising drivers traveling through Monongalia and Preston Counties of road closures set to begin on Monday.



In Monongalia County, Chipp's Hollow Road, starting at the intersection of US 19 and extending to County Route 55, will be closed starting Monday March 6th at 7 a.m. DOH crews will be placing a sewer line there and the road closure is planned until Saturday March 11th.



Drivers should plan for an alternate route and additional travel time.

In Preston County, the DOH is advising drivers of a bridge closure starting Monday.



The bridge at Mount Nebo Road and County Route 14 will be closed at 7 a.m. DOH crews will be constructing a new bridge and do not have a planned re-open date.



Drivers are asked to use local routes around this area and plan for additional travel time.