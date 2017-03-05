McKinley Discusses Higher Education, Coal Mining at WVU

Earlier this week, WV Representative David McKinley (R) discussed a variety of issues at WVU.

One of those issues was the cost of higher education.

"We're chasing the wrong rabbit in Washington," he said. "We keep talking about lowering the interest rate. That's the wrong rabbit. The rabbit is why does this woman have 600 thousand dollars in debt."

McKinley said federal grants and scholarships may be a factor in causing universities to raise tuition rates.

He also talked about West Virginia's struggling coal mining industry.

McKinley said the White House is committed to coal, and finding ways to mine it in an environmentally friendly way.

"To try and find a way that we can use our coal in a clean efficient that means probably increasing money in fossil fuel research, NETL here in Morgantown."

The congressman went on to talk about exporting opportunities for the coal industry.