Bingo Fundraiser Raises Money for Local Woman's Medical Expenses

Community members rallied together at the Knights of Columbus in Clarksburg Sunday afternoon to support a local woman recovering from a liver transplant.

Shawna Hardman, of Anmoore, had a liver transplant in 2013, but recently experienced complications that required a 90-day hospital stay with extensive costs. To help her pay off these bills, her aunt and other community members held a bingo fundraiser with prizes.

"We want to thank the community for their support," Shawna's aunt Vickie Turner said. "Shawna has spent her whole life helping others. She's the (part of) fire department. She's the EMT. She's done all this stuff for years so we're just happy that everyone is getting behind her now to give back some of what she's given."

"Right now, I feel like I'm doing good. I'm back to getting to my old self getting some strength build up. It's been a rough battle but I've had a lot of support," said Shawna Hardman.

The family did not set a goal amount for the fundraiser, but said they were hopeful that the turnout would help. Bingo winners could look forward to several prize-filled baskets.