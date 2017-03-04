Boil Water Advisory Issued For Rivesville Lifted

UPDATE (3/7/17 12:00 p.m.):



The Boil Water Advisory issued for Hayhurst Street and Morgan Street has been lifted.

The Rivesville Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for Hayhurst Street and Morgan Street.

A homeowner damaged a water line during a repair and a line repair will be completed within the next few days. Residents should boil water for the next three to four days.