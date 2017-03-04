Boil Water Advisory Issued For Rivesville Lifted - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Rivesville Lifted

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
RIVESVILLE -

UPDATE (3/7/17 12:00 p.m.):

The Boil Water Advisory issued for Hayhurst Street and Morgan Street has been lifted. 

The Rivesville Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for Hayhurst Street and Morgan Street.

A homeowner damaged a water line during a repair and a line repair will be completed within the next few days. Residents should boil water for the next three to four days. 

