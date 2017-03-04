Fire Damages House In Morgantown - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fire Damages House In Morgantown

By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
MORGANTOWN -

A house in Monongalia County is damaged after a fire broke out on Saturday evening.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a house fire on Pennsylvania Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. No one was hurt during the incident as the residence is currently empty and under renovations. Firefighters believe the fire may have started from a heating unit.

Firefighters said there were no initial signs of foul play.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

