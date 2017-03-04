Youth Group Hosts Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Spaghetti is a classic and filling meal, and for some Grafton teens the meal also fuels funding for youth events.

Saturday night, the Salvation Army of Grafton raised money for its youth group doing just that.

Lieutenant Wendy Parsons said the Salvation Army provides a positive space for local teens.

"It gets them someplace safe obviously, but it also gives them a place of hope," she said. "We reach out through the ministry and the Salvation Army to all the young people here, as well as the adults."

Participating teens worked throughout the evening to prep and serve meals to their diners.

Rachel Gower said she enjoys bringing joy to those she serves.

"It brings joy to someone else to see young people in their community doing an action that they used to do. That's why it brings me happiness to put smiles on other people's faces, that's why I do it," Gower said.

The group has a few trips planned including a retreat next month.

Parson said all visitors are welcome to come and learn what the Salvation Army has to offer.

"And we have a lot of great activities and we'd love for them to just come visit us and be a part of that and just join and help us grow."

To learn more about the Salvation Army of Grafton visit their Facebook Page, here.