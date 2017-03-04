Morgantown Housing Fair Held at Mountaineer Mall

The March Madness Morgantown Housing Fair was held Saturday at the Old Mountaineer Mall. This event helps people in the area to find affordable housing.

The Morgantown Housing Fair is designed to provide members of the community with information on building, buying, renting, or financing a home.

"One of the most important parts of it I think is really the opportunity to talk to different lenders. Specifically some lenders who offer loans to maybe undeserved segments of the market. Our folks who need a lower interest kind of loan. Or a longer mortgage, in order to be able to afford their home payments," said Rachel Fetty, Housing Advisory Commission.

The target population for the fair is working families and individuals in the community.

"As most people know, Morgantown does focus a lot on student housing. But we know that all of these businesses need people to work there as well. So who is providing the housing for those people that are working at the university, or working at NIOSH or working at any of the hospitals. said Regina Mayolo, Executive Director CLIC.

One of the many vendors at the fair, Habitat for Humanity, provides home ownership opportunities to low and moderate income families in Monongalia County. It is described as a 'hand up' and not a 'hand out.'

"Applicants apply to participate in our program and throughout that application process we look at different things. We make sure they meet our income guidelines, which are required by HUD. We look at their willingness to partner in the program, and their ability to repay a 0% interest 20 to 30 year mortgage," said Shawnda Cook, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity.

"We're trying to reach out to families to make it more possible for housing to be affordable for them. Because we know that we have a very big problem here with affordable housing," said Rachel Fetty.

