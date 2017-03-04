Barbour County Special Olympics hosts basketball game fundraiser

Barbour County Special Olympics hosted a basketball fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the Belington Civic Center to raise money for a Morgantown tournament next weekend.

Residents and firefighters gathered at the Belington Civic Center to support the athletes transportation costs. Players said they were excited to play and happy about the turnout of more than thirty guests including Barbour county residents and the Belington Fire Department.

"The only way we get to go is through donations," said coach Saundra Kay Koontz.

The Special Olympics state basketball tournament will take place next weekend in Morgantown. For more information on upcoming events to support West Virginia's Special Olympics, residents can call 304-345-9310.