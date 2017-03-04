Local Scouts Gather For Annual Derby Race

Locals gathered at the Duff Street United Methodist Church Saturday morning for an annual cub scout derby race.

Cub scouts were encouraged to design and build their own derby cars that would be judged on both speed and design. Parents, siblings and boy scouts were also welcomed to compete in the race, which had more than forty hand-sized cars.

"The most exciting part of this whole day is these boys coming in here and showing me their finished product," said Cub Master Peggy Sue Miller. "These boys are thrilled with what they have done."

The Pinewood Derby race is a tradition that scouts have been participating in for more than sixty years.