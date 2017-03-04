Disc Golf Tournament Supports Mountain SOL School

Saturday morning the second annual Giving Goats Disc Golf Tournament was held at Dorsey's Knob.

This was hosted by the local Disc Golf Club, called the Morgantown Mountain Goats. The event was organized to raise funds for the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School, also known as Mountain SOL School. Their mission is to get kids to take part in outdoor activities on a daily basis.

"We just want kids to remember what it's like and get used to being outdoors and feeling safe when they are outdoors, and knowing what they're doing, and knowing what they see around them when they're outdoors, and we feel that that's very important," said Liz Wiles, Mountain SOL School.

The Mountain SOL School offers weekly programs all throughout the year with after school programs and summer workshops open to all local students. Find out more information here.