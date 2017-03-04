Monongalia and Preston County District Scout-O-Rama at Morgantown Mall

Scouts from all over Monongalia and Preston Counties took part in the Scout-O-Rama held at the Morgantown Mall on Saturday.

Various Scout troops and Cub Scout packs put displays up emphasizing different aspects of scouting including patches, knot tying, and camping survival guides.

This is an outreach program that allows the Mountaineer Area Council to showcase all that the scouts have to offer. The event also allows the opportunity for those interested in scouting to talk with troops and find more information on how to get involved.

The district Pinewood Derby, where scouts make and race wooden cars, also took place at the event Saturday afternoon.