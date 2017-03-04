Crews Respond To Fire At Say-Boy Steakhouse Restaurant

(Update: 3/4/17 1:45 a.m.)

A fire at Say-Boy Steakhouse Restaurant started in the kitchen area and soon became fully involved, according to Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons.

The restaurant is not considered a total loss, but there is extensive damage to the kitchen with smoke, heat and water damage throughout, Simmons said. No injuries were reported from employees or emergency crews. The Fairmont Fire Department is investigating how the fire started in the kitchen.

A statement was posted to the Say-Boy Steakhouse Restaurant Facebook page, which reads:

"There has been a fire at the restaurant tonight. We don't have a lot of information at this time but we do want to let everyone know that everyone is safe and no one was hurt. We appreciate everyone's concern and continued support."

(Original: 3/4/17 12:00 a.m.)

Emergency crews are currently responding to a fire at Say-Boy Steakhouse Restaurant, according to Marion County 911 dispatchers.

Fairmont Fire Department and Fairmont Police Department are on scene.

A reporter is headed to the scene. Stay with 12 News for updates on this developing story.