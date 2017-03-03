FSU Academy for the Arts Hosts a Free Demo Day

The Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts hosted a free demo day Friday evening to advertise for their spring term and show all that they have to offer.

The Academy for the Arts is a program housed within Fairmont State University's School of Fine Arts. This is an after school arts program that offers visual art, music, drama, and dance. For the first time, the program hosted a demo day for individuals to sample what is offered.

"So we thought the spring is kind of a big kick-off for our second semester of Kindermusik, and then also we have a spring production coming up. We thought, let's do kind of a free demo day," said Leigh Anne Bolyard, FSU Academy For the Arts.

Kids ranging from grades K-12 were able to take part in a a Musical Theatre Audition Workshop. The participants learned a sample piece from Seussical which will be featured in the Spring.

"It's incredibly exciting to have new people come in that may have not yet had a drama class or much experience at school with drama. And come in and be shy and very uncertain at first. But by the end of just even a one hour workshop, they're starting to think more creatively and bloom, and come out of their shell and make bigger choices," said Lakyn Arrick, Drama Instructor for the Academy for the Arts.

Parents and children were also able to test out the new Kindermusik classes that are now offered by the program.

"I know the difference between a child that has been exposed to music before they came to me, and children that have not, or even adults that have not. It's really important that a child gets exposure to music as early as possible," said Elizabeth Wotring-Nelson, Kindermusik instructor.

"It's just kind of nice to have that option to come, try it out. Especially if you're not familiar with our programs. In a way that is very low cost, and you don't have to worry about signing up, or committing if you discover at the end of this that it's not a good fit for you," said Arrick.

Auditions for the spring production of Seussical are on March 10 and 12.

The new term for Kindermusik begins the week of March 21.