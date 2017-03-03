New Exhibition 'Inside Looking Out' Opens at MAC

On Friday evening in Morgantown a reception was held to introduce a new exhibition at the Monongalia Arts Center.

Local artist Betsy Jaeger recreated the view outside of 12 windows in her home using mixed media elements including sculptures, photographs, and paintings.

The art highlights drastic changes caused by strip mining. Her artwork depicts nostalgic views that once existed and the current state of ruin in western Monongalia County.

"I found it really devastating that beautiful, old traditional hill farms were becoming just wastelands, and so I walk every morning along Sugar Grove Road and I would always carry my camera with me and I just started photographing the changes," said Betsy Jaeger.

An interactive mural that was created by twenty Appalachian artists was also on display.