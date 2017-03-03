Emergency Crews Respond To Multiple Vehicle Accident on Route 50

UPDATE (3/3/17 9:00 p.m.):

According to Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies, a van traveling eastbound on Route 50 collided with a truck crossing the intersection from Route 23. After the vehicles collided, the truck then hit a Kia.

Three people were transported to United Hospital Center.

No word on their names or conditions at this time.

According to 911 dispatchers, both eastbound lanes have been reopened.

Salem Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Salem EMS, Harrison County EMS and Doddridge County Ambulance Authority responded to the call.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a three vehicle accident in Harrison County.

911 dispatchers said the accident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 50 near Salem.

Both eastbound lanes are currently shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this developing story.