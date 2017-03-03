Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Holds Career Café

Students in Upshur County were getting a glimpse into possible careers Friday.



Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School held its third annual 'Career Café' Friday morning.

The event connects students directly to professionals in a variety of fields. It aims to give kids an idea of what direction to take their studies.



"The firsthand information that they're getting from the presenters today, I think makes it more real for them, and it lets them see that what they're doing now matters later," said Catherine McCauley, BUMS Counselor.



Our own Lauren Talotta and Alex Hines were at the Career Café to share their experiences with students.