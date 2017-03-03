ABU Student Receives "Greek Leader of Distinction" Award

Members of Alderson Broaddus All Greek Council attended educational sessions and keynote addresses covering topics including: chapter management, leadership skills, and social justice.

The conference consisted of over 1,000 Greek student leaders and advisors from the Northeast.

Six members of the Alderson Broaddus University Greek life community attended the Northeast Greek Leadership Association Conference from Feb. 23-25 in Hartford, Conn.

The President of All Greek Council, Tyler Benner, was awarded Northeast Greek Leadership Association “Greek Leader of Distinction” for 2017.

This distinction was awarded to only 11 students in the entire northeast from other institutions such as Cornell University, Rutgers University, and University of Rhode Island.

“We have a very diverse group of guys within our fraternity,” says Benner. “We have swimmers; we have golfers; we have football players; we have a nice collection of different individuals, and we really pride ourselves with that because we think that’s what brings people together.”

Benner is a senior Sports Management Major and Vice President of Epsilon Tau Eta Sigma.

Alderson Broaddus University is home to eight Greek organizations. These eight organizations provide Alderson Broaddus students with opportunities for leadership development, community service, and fellowship.