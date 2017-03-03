Elkins Main Street Awaits Landscape Designs

WVU Landscape Architect students visited Randolph County late February to begin a potential redesign project.

Every year students come together with alumni to choose a community spot to beautify.

“The students go to a community and pick a project and they go and do what they did here in Elkins,” says Karen Carper, executive director of Elkins Main Street. “They look around at a particular area that has been designated for possible redesign and they put their ideas together.”

Elkins Main Street Design Committee will be presented with potential redesign options before the end of the spring semester. Students will return to present four to five renderings to the committee.