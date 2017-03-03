Mon County Students Surprised with Book Club

Students at Skyview and Mylan Park Elementary Schools in Monongalia County were in for a big surprise on Friday afternoon.

Their teachers put together a skit to tell students in Kindergarten through fifth-grades that they were going to start participating in a community-wide book club.

Each student was given a copy of “The Lemonade War” to read at home with their families.

They will have a certain number of pages to read at a time then will discuss the book at school.

The book club was made possible with a $5,000 grant from the Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund through Your Community Foundation, Inc that Mylan Park Principal Anne Lupo and Skyview Principal Jennifer Cox applied for together.

Students said they couldn’t wait to go home to get started.

"It doesn’t matter where I read,” said Skyview Elementary Fourth-Grade Student Atavia Bradley. “Reading is my favorite subject.”

“Our hope is that it will build community reading and that students will be reading at home with their families,” said Lupo. “Hopefully we’ll have a common language and just provide the love of reading to our students.”

In addition to reading, both schools will also be fundraising for Alex’s Lemonade Stand to support pediatric cancer research by selling paper lemons for $1 to be place around the building.

Students will be able to continue the book club this Fall as well.