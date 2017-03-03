Old Stone House Gift Shop Gives Back to Mon County Schools

The Old Stone House Gift Shop is making donations to Monongalia County School libraries throughout the month of March.

The money comes from the annual $3 per bag used book sale.

The Service League of Morgantown operates the shop and has a large selection of paperback and hardback books in fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks and more.

Profits from this year’s book sale go to Mason-Dixon, Eastwood, and Ridgedale Elementary schools to fund books and supplies for their libraries.

The Old Stone House Gift Shop has also previously partnered with Mon County Early Head Start’s Reading Incentive Program to provide books and Energy Express to provide books for campers.

“For anybody who loves to have a book in their hand and to savor just pages this is a wonderful way to support that,” said Cookie Schultz, a member of the Service League of Morgantown. “We also support media, so it’s not just books. W’re very proud of this initiative.”

The Book Sale Committee is chaired by Cyndie Goellner.

The Old Stone House Gift Shop is located at 313 Chestnut Street in Morgantown. They are open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.