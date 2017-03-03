Old Harrison County Board of Education Building to Find New Purpose

The Kelly Miller School building will soon be vacant when the Harrison County Board of Education moves closer downtown.

During a recent town hall for the Monticello Revitalization Project, community members recognized a need for a community building and now with the former Kelly Miller School building being open, superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin and community leaders have expressed support for its use as a community building.

"We did a town hall or community conversation event down on Monticello in conjunction with the Monticello Revitalization Project," said Elizabeth Shahan of the Family Resource Network. "Really a lot of people focused on wanting it to be a community center or wanting a community center to be in that area so the fact that the Board of Education wants to donate that building back to a community purpose is really exciting."

The final plans for the Kelly Miller School building will be formally announced in a few weeks.