Registration Extended for Once A Mountaineer, Always A Mountaineer Day of Play

Once a Mountaineer Always a Mountaineer has extended registration for the annual Day of Play.

On Sunday, March 19 children ages 6 to 12 are invited to Morgantown High School from 12-3 p.m. for a day of football and fun.

They’ll learn the importance of a healthy lifestyle from WVU alumni athletes and NFL players.

Players attending this year’s Day of Play include Rasul Douglas, Jarrod Harper, Will Johnson, Rasheed Marshall, Daikiel Shorts, Keith Tandy and Dayron Wilson.

Day of Play is free and registration is open until March 10.

To sign your child up, click here.