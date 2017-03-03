New Sprint Store Opens in Fairmont

A cell phone carrier has christened its newest store in our area.



After a soft opening in November, Sprint held a grand opening Friday at its store on Fairmont Avenue in the Friendly City.



The store says it has a lot of deals going on right now.

The store's manager says he's excited about offering customers what they want at a great price.



"[Others] can't touch our price," said Aric Llaneza, Sprint. "Right now its half of what Verizon is offering price-wise. That's the bottom line there is that our prices are the best. Service is going to be better than ever around here. We're looking to improve and expand...always putting up locations and new towers around here. So, once that is up we're gonna be top dog in the area."



The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.