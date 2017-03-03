Free Cooking Lessons in Clarksburg

Cooking takes practice, and lessons can help those new to the kitchen.

Members of the local farmers markets are hosting free cooking classes for anyone interested.

Community cooking classes in Clarksburg serve up more than a delicious meal. Participants get hands on experience while learning new recipes and ways to eliminate food waste.

Cooking instructors said they are providing a fresh take on fresh food.

"The importance is to get people to understand that you can use these fruits and vegetables..all this stuff can be used in a different way. You don't have to throw away your leftovers because they can be utilized in another way. They can be made into so many things. We are a wasteful nation and we waste a lot," said Deaonna Crow, cooking instructor.

The next free cooking class is at the Uptown Center in downtown Clarksburg on March 24 at 1 p.m.